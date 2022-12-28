Consolidated Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 76,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HD opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.12. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $417.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

