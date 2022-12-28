Corundum Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $2,455,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,738,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,944,000 after purchasing an additional 324,442 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 183,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.5% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $131.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The firm has a market cap of $386.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.79 and its 200-day moving average is $119.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

