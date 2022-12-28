Curated Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.4 %

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $847.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

