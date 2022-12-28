Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,123 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 158.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 77.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Stock Down 1.7 %

DNN opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.83.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 103.22%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

