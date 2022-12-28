Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the first quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average is $112.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

