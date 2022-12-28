Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $799,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 111.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 511,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,350,000 after acquiring an additional 270,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 605.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 218,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 187,406 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

Chevron stock opened at $179.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $117.13 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.