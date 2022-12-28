DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Cut by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 32.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

NYSE:DD opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

