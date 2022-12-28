Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Tesla by 210.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36,811 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 24,956 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 189.1% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Tesla by 210.4% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 928 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Tesla by 197.7% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 13,324 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.76 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

