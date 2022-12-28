EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 203,381 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 742,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,406,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 687,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.2 %

EME opened at $150.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.96. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $156.67.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares in the company, valued at $34,553,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,632,950 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

