Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,162. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 0.3 %

RE opened at $336.08 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $340.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.78. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.89) by $0.61. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

