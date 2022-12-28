Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $2,224,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 76,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the third quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 30,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

