Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of XOM opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $453.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

