Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,896.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Actiam N.V. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,885.0% during the 3rd quarter. Actiam N.V. now owns 738,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,652,000 after acquiring an additional 701,445 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,957.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,754.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,875.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 42,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 75,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 71,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.18.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 267,047 shares worth $16,453,990. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

