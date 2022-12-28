Financial Council Asset Management Inc Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,282 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 5,413,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $236.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.02 and its 200 day moving average is $252.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.22.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

