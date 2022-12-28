Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 156 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $463.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

