First American Trust FSB Purchases 8,848 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First American Trust FSB grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 197.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,324 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 13.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $488,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 11.4 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $108.76 and a one year high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $344.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

