First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $20.87.

