Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 130.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.6% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.12. The company has a market capitalization of $327.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.