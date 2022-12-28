Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 112,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 89,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.7 %

KGC opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.85. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

