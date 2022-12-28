Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 1,348,700 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,694.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348,700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $136,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 267,047 shares valued at $16,453,990. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

