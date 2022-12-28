Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 200 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 13,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.23.

DPZ opened at $354.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

