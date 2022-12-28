Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $11.21 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,871.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,297 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 267,047 shares worth $16,453,990. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Down 2.1 %

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

Alphabet stock opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day moving average of $104.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.