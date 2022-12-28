General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics stock opened at $248.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

