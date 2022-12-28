GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,897.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 267,047 shares worth $16,453,990. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day moving average of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

