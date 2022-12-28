Gradient Investments LLC Sells 22,849 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,849 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 6,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.2% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 71,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

