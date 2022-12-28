Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Has $976,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 2.1 %

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 267,047 shares valued at $16,453,990. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

