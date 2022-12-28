Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Position Reduced by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Griffon during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 92.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFF opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Griffon had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $708.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently -10.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GFF. TheStreet cut Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Griffon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

