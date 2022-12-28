Guardian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 183 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 231,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $69,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.12. The firm has a market cap of $327.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.