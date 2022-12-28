Guardian Financial Partners LLC Has $854,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $7,075,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market cap of $327.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.