Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HASI. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NYSE HASI opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.91%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose acquired 7,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,939.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose purchased 7,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,939.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

