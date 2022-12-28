Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 131,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 827.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also

