HNP Capital LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 35,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.2% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 93,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

Shares of JPM opened at $131.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The stock has a market cap of $386.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

