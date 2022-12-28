Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hologic were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 77,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.07. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.