Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.07% of Horizon Bancorp worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 49.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBNC. Stephens decreased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

In other Horizon Bancorp news, CEO Craig M. Dwight bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,961.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

