Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 16,562 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 198.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.5% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 157.1% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 116.9% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 281.5% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock worth $4,491,862,803. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.76 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

