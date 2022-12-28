Iowa State Bank Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $847.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $172.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

