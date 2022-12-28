Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 85.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 421.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 33,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,898 shares of company stock worth $1,736,413. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.1 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

NYSE:IRM opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

