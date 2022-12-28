Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Boosted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $36,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,413 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

