iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS FLOT opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.