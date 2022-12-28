iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $213.07 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $310.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.94.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

