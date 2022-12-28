iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.