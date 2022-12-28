iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

DVY stock opened at $121.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.29 and a 200-day moving average of $118.86. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

