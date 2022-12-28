iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 121,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $169.66 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.72.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

