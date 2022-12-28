iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

