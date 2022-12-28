iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.47% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of IDU stock opened at $87.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.56. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $74.96 and a 52-week high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

