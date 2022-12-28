Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lowered by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.5% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $177.43 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $463.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.24.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

