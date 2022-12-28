Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $219,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 35.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Shares of CVX opened at $179.63 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $117.13 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.20 and its 200 day moving average is $162.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $347.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

