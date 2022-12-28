Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

