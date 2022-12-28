Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 43,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.17. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $87.92 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

