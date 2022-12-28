Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19.

